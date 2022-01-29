Happy 40th to Adam Lambert – 10 of His Best

The superpower that is Adam Lambert, is turning 40 this month and what better excuse to delve into his back catalogue to pick 10 of my absolute favourites.

Since being thrust into the limelight on season 8 of American Idol, Adam has gone on to release four studio albums and countless singles, as well as performing with Queen on global tours to sell out audiences. As he turns 40, he is busier than ever as he recently revealed to Attitude magazine that he is to be a judge on a new ITV show ‘Starstruck’, has a musical coming (with an accompanying concept album) and Queen live dates in the summer.

We’re big fans of Adam here at EF and would like to wish him a very happy birthday by picking 10 of his best tracks. Have your faves made the list?

10. Superpower

Released as the lead track from ‘Velvet’ Side A in 2019, ‘Superpower’ is a 70s funk enthused, slice of pop with driving guitars and Adam’s vocals building in urgency through the verse and bridge, before a surprisingly laid-back chorus.

9. Trespassing

The title track from Adam’s second album, starts with some hand claps and foot stomping drums (reprised in the chorus too) which remind me a little of Queen’s classic ‘We Will Rock You’. This energetic banger was co-penned by Adam with Pharrell Williams who also produced the track.

8. For Your Entertainment

Considered Adam’s first single proper, ‘For Your Entertainment’ was released in 2009 and fit sonically with the likes of what Britney and Lady Gaga were putting out, but Adam’s power-house vocals give it a sound all of it’s own. A hypnotic gem!

7. Another Lonely Night

The second single from Adam’s third album ‘The Original High’ is a sad banger. Melancholy lyrics about being left with the ghost of someone and the days and nights being lonely. Bet I’m not the only one who can’t wait for the ‘hmmm’ at the beginning of each chorus.

6. If I Had You

The third single from Adam’s debut album was written by songwriting supremos Max Martin, Shellback and Savan Kotecha. It picks up where ‘For Your Entertainment’ left off and contains one of my favourite lyrics – “There’s a thin line tween a wild time and a flat line”.

5. Fever

How this track from Adam’s debut didn’t get the full single treatment is beyond me! Written by Lady Gaga, Rob Fusari (Destiny’s Child) and Jeff Bhasker (Kanye West), the latter also produced this slinky, infectious, pop confection that’s just the right side of camp.

4. Roses

Another track from the ‘Velvet’ album, this track features Nile Rodgers so you know it’s going to have that funky 70s guitar. Lyrically it talks about being with someone, but not being sure if it’s just about sex for them. Smooth as butter!

3. Never Close Our Eyes

The second track from Adam’s second album ‘Trespassing’, one of this songs co-writers was none other than Bruno Mars. It’s an unashamed party track which gave Adam his highest Official UK Single Chart placing to date, when it entered at No.17 back in the summer of 2012.

2. Whataya Want From Me

The second single from Adam’s debut album suited his emotional, rock vocals to a tee. Originally written and recorded by P!nk with Max Martin, she decided she didn’t want to release the track and Adam was happy to get the chance to record it. Lucky he did as it gave him a US Billboard Top 10 hit.

1. Ghost Town

At the top of my list is the lead single from Adam’s third studio album ‘The Original High’. ‘Ghost Town’ blends several genres; it’s a pop, dance and country record all mixed in to one with Adam’s unmistakable voice as the cherry on top. I bet you’re whistling the hook as I type!

