Union J reunite for London Palladium show in May

Union J, who rose to fame of ‘The X Factor’, will reunite as a four-piece for the first time since 2016 to mark their 10th anniversary with a show at the London Palladium.

The four members – Josh Cuthbert, JJ Hamblett, Jaymi Hensley and George Shelley – will perform at the iconic venue on Saturday 28th May 2022.

Speaking of their reunion Union J said “We’re so excited to be back! We can’t wait to be on the stage together as a four again and to be reunited with our wonderful fans. The London Palladium is such an incredible venue and it feels like the perfect return to live shows for us as a group. After the journey we’ve had, we know it’s going to be a night that we’ll remember forever!”

Union J were brought together by Louis Walsh during the ninth series of ‘The X Factor’. They signed to RCA Records following their time on the show and released debut single ‘Carry You’ in summer 2013.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Before their disbanding in 2016, Union J achieved success, with 4 UK Top 10 singles (including 2 No.1 Physical singles) and a debut UK Top 10 album.

Tickets go on general sale Friday 4th F­­ebruary at 10am via CuffeandTaylor.com & LiveNation.co.uk