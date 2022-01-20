Connect with us

Adopt Me Announce New Limited Time Desert Update

Hurry, the update is already live and won’t be there for long!

Adopt Me
Credit: Uplift Games

Adopt Me have just released their first update of 2022 and it’s a pretty interesting concept. The Desert update is a map change that will occur once a month and will give players limited-time access to a new store. The new store sells pet accessories, vehicles and a new type of pet.

Everything in the update has a distinctly Egyptian feel to it and this carries over to all the accessories and toys. Even the vehicles get the Egypt treatment with the introduction of a sand sailer and a trireme.

It should be noted that the Desert update will only last for 36 hours and the clock is already ticking. Players need not worry though as the update will return once per month.

As with many updates we also get a new pet type, this time around it’s the turn of the scarabs. To get a scarab you will need to purchase a mud ball and catch your new pet (this works in the same way as catching a penguin or a bee). There are three different types of scarab to catch with the gold being the rarest. Sadly, the mudballs are only available by spending robux and at the time of writing it costs 199R per ball.

