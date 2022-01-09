‘The Bay’ series 3 starts Wednesday on ITV – preview episode 1

‘The Bay‘ will return to ITV on Wednesday night as it kicks off its third series.

Things are looking a little different as DS Lisa Armstrong (Morven Christie) is no longer part of the Morecambe police team. The new series will see new team member DS Jenn Townsend (Marsha Thomason) take over as the Family Liaison Officer.

Jenn is immediately thrown into the deep end when a body washes up in the bay on her first day on the job. She must get under the skin of a grieving and complicated family if she has any chance of solving the premature death of an aspiring young boxer, whilst also trying to fit in with Manning and the rest of the team. At the same time, she has to navigate her blended family, who are struggling to settle in their new environment.

The new series will see the return of cast members Thomas Law as DC Eddie Martin, Dan Ryan as DI Tony Manning, Andrew Dowbiggin as DS James Clarke and Erin Shanagher as DS Karen Hobson.

‘The Bay’ series 3 will begin at 9pm on Wednesday 12th January 2022 on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below: