Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

‘The Bay’ series 3 starts Wednesday on ITV – preview episode 1

The hit crime drama is back for a new series.

Published

The Bay series 3
Credit: Jed Knight / Tall Story Pictures

The Bay‘ will return to ITV on Wednesday night as it kicks off its third series.

Things are looking a little different as DS Lisa Armstrong (Morven Christie) is no longer part of the Morecambe police team. The new series will see new team member DS Jenn Townsend (Marsha Thomason) take over as the Family Liaison Officer.

Jenn is immediately thrown into the deep end when a body washes up in the bay on her first day on the job.  She must get under the skin of a grieving and complicated family if she has any chance of solving the premature death of an aspiring young boxer, whilst also trying to fit in with Manning and the rest of the team. At the same time, she has to  navigate her blended family, who are struggling to settle in their new environment.

The new series will see the return of cast members Thomas Law as DC Eddie Martin, Dan Ryan as DI Tony Manning, Andrew Dowbiggin as DS James Clarke and Erin Shanagher as DS Karen Hobson.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘The Bay’ series 3 will begin at 9pm on Wednesday 12th January 2022 on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below:

The Bay series 3
The Bay series 3
The Bay series 3
The Bay series 3
The Bay series 3
The Bay series 3
The Bay series 3
The Bay series 3
The Bay series 3
The Bay series 3
The Bay series 3
The Bay series 3
Credit: Jed Knight / Tall Story Pictures

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Walter Presents: Snow Angels Walter Presents: Snow Angels

TV

Walter Presents: The Scandi Takeover from January to March

Find out what series you can look forward to.

7 days ago
Walter Presents: Cry Wolf Walter Presents: Cry Wolf

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Cry Wolf’ launching on Channel 4 this month

The tense family drama will also be on All 4.

5 days ago
Walter Presents: Outlier Walter Presents: Outlier

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Outlier’ preview – one show that is sure to be a grower

The Scandi Takeover begins this week.

7 days ago
Walter Presents: Trauma Walter Presents: Trauma

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Trauma’ to arrive on All 4 this month

The French serial killer thriller is coming.

5 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you