Morgan Wade to release deluxe edition of ‘Reckless’ this month

Morgan Wade has announced that she will release a Deluxe Edition of her first full-length album ‘Reckless’ on 28th January 2022.

The new edition features six additional tracks alongside the original track listing. ‘Reckless’ picked up plenty of critical acclaim in 2021 including landing on Rolling Stone Country’s 25 Best Country and Americana Albums list.

In the UK Wade’s ‘Wilder Days’ has been playlisted on BBC Radio 2 and it was their Record of the Week over the Christmas period.

“I wrote to save myself,” Wade says. “It’s something that benefitted me throughout childhood. I didn’t share it with anybody, but I could be honest with myself. I didn’t have to worry about what anyone else thought… and (now) I’ve had these great big men come up to me after shows to tell me I’m saying what everybody’s thinking.



“So I figure if I keep saying the things I want to say, people are going to be thinking them, running straight into those feelings.”



‘Reckless’ is co-produced by Jason Isbell + the 400 Unit guitarist Sadler Vaden and Paul Ebersold. The Deluxe Edition features a cover of Elvis Presley’s ‘Suspicious Minds’, the desperate staring a hole in the abyss ‘The Night’ – Wade’s first release – and some of the other songs that were in the mix around the recording of ‘Reckless’.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

New song ‘Run’ has been released today and it’s a yearning song of wishing to anywhere but there.



Wade will be visiting the UK in March and will be performing on the main stage of C2C festival as part of their Introducing Nashville series.