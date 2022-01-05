Conner Smith to release debut collection “Didn’t Go Too Far” next Friday

Conner Smith will treat fans to his debut six-track collection “Didn’t Go Too Far” on 14th January as he kicks off 2022 in style.

Available via The Valory Music Co. the collection features the single ‘Learn From It’ and the viral hit ‘I Hate Alabama’. You can pre-order it now at https://ConnerSmith.lnk.to/DidntGoTooFar_UKPR.

“These past 6 months have been a wild ride and started off my career in a way I could only have dreamed of,” explains Smith. “Didn’t Go Too Far is the next step for me. This group of songs really gives listeners a look into my world and my roots. I can’t wait to show fans more of who I am as a writer and a performer throughout this year.”

Produced by Zach Crowell, Smith co-wrote four of the six tracks as well as serving as the only writer on opening track ‘College Town’, amplifying his songwriting prowess throughout.

Credit: The Valory Music Co.

The track listing for “Didn’t Go Too Far” is:

1. “College Town” (Conner Smith)

2. “Learn From It” (Conner Smith, Daniel Ross)

3. “Didn’t Go Too Far” (Conner Smith, Matt Dragstrem, Matt Jenkins)

4. “Take It Slow” (Conner Smith, Ryan Hurd, Mark Trussell)

5. “I Hate Alabama” (Nick Columbia, Drew Green, Hunter Phelps, Lee Starr)

6. “Somewhere In A Small Town” (Conner Smith, Zach Crowell, Hunter Phelps)