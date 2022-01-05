Lady A start 2022 with new single ‘What A Song Can Do’

Lady A have released ‘What A Song Can Do’, the title track from their latest album, as their new single.

The song serves as a love letter to the band’s fans and it’s steeped in music’s power to get us through and has already garnered nearly 4 million on-demand streams.

Written by the group’s Charles Kelley with Ryan Hurd, Sam Ellis and Laura Veltz, ‘What A Song Can Do’ also illustrates the patience and optimism the trio has taken from their years together.

“We have been overfilled with gratitude after releasing this album and we don’t take it lightly that after eight albums our music still resonates with so many people,” Kelley said. “This song is the summation of where our hearts are right now and how much music can really pull us through in times of need. We love writing songs about lost love and things like that, but I feel like our favorite material comes with a strong positive message.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Lady A recently wrapped up their ‘What A Song Can Do Tour’ in the US with special guests Carly Pearce, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts.