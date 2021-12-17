New cast of ‘Scream’ are focus of just released featurette

The treats are coming thick-and-fast for ‘Scream‘ fans ahead of the new movie as a brand new featurette debuts.

In the 90-second featurette members of the original cast and the new cast discuss the new film and there’s a glimpse of new footage that hasn’t been seen before.

Legacy cast member Neve Campbell, who plays Sidney Prescott, shares, “This feels like coming back to the first ‘Scream’. It’s fun to get into it again.” She goes on to add, “this new young cast, they did a great job.”

One of the new bits of footage from the upcoming film sees the new cast members discussing how to stop Ghostface from coming after them.

“They are so enthusiastic and they’re all great actors,” enthuses Courteney Cox who will once again play ambitious reporter Gale Weathers.

“To see them bringing a new perspective to the franchise while still honouring the past is really incredible,” adds David Arquette who is reprising his role as Dewey Riley.

New cast member Melissa Barrera, who plays Sam Carpenter, confirms, ‘Each new character is tied to a legacy character.”

‘Scream’ takes place twenty-five years after the streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro. A new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.

The cast also includes Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

‘Scream’ will be released in cinemas on 14th January 2022.