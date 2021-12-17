Connect with us

AJ Odudu withdraws from ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2021 final due to injury

The finalists will not be competing.

Published

AJ and Kai
Credit: BBC

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington are having to withdraw from ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ it has been announced, the day before the Grand Final.

After consulting medical professionals regarding her recent injury, the decision has been made that sadly AJ cannot dance in Saturday’s final.

AJ Odudu said: “I’m deeply upset that I am unable to perform in the final due to a torn ligament in my right ankle. Learning to dance over the last 13 weeks has been an incredible honour and to do it alongside someone as special, patient and devoted as Kai is something I’ll treasure forever. Thank you to the Strictly family for the experience, the medical team for trying to get me back on my feet and mostly, to everyone at home for watching and supporting. You’ve made this experience one to remember. Strictly Come Dancing has been a lifelong dream and I’m glad it came true. Good luck to my partners in dance, John & Johannes and Rose and Giovanni. I will be cheering you on (on one leg!)

Kai Widdrington said, “I’ve been absolutely honoured to get to dance with the incredible AJ Odudu for the last few months and although neither of us wanted our journey to end this way, AJ’s health and safety are by far the most important things. I want to thank AJ for being the absolute best partner I could ever have asked for in my first year on the show and I will always treasure the memories of dancing in the Strictly ballroom with her. I know we will be friends for life and I will be there for her through her recovery in whatever way I can. I want to wish good luck to John and Johannes and Rose and Giovanni for the final. And finally the biggest thank you to everyone who voted for us throughout the series, your support has been unforgettable.”

Sarah James, Strictly Come Dancing Executive Producer, said, “AJ may not be able to compete in the final but she is and always will be one of the most brilliant Strictly finalists we have ever had.  We cannot thank her enough for fully embracing the experience and being a total delight both on and off the dance floor.  AJ and Kai are a wonderful partnership and have performed some unforgettable routines over the last few months.  Although this is not how we would have wanted her Strictly journey to end, AJ’s health and wellbeing come first and everyone involved in the show send her all our love and wish her a speedy recovery.”

The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Final is on Saturday 18th December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with John and Johannes and Rose and Giovanni competing to win the glitterball trophy.

