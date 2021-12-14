The Best Films to Watch When Learning English

English must be one of the world’s most challenging languages to learn.

From grammar and punctuation to words that are full of inconsistencies and make no logical sense, trying to get to grips with the rules of the language is incredibly tricky. But there are tips and tricks that can make it less difficult, from working with an online tutor, to even watching films, with certain films shown to help people learn English.

We’ve included some of the best films to watch if you’re learning English, and these techniques are available for any language you want to learn.

Learning With an Online Tutor

It should first be said that no matter what language you want to learn, working one-to-one with an online tutor is the most effective way. By taking your language journey with a professional, they can not only explain the more complex elements of the English language but certified tutors can also help you reach your goals. If you feel overwhelmed on your own, group lessons can help take the pressure off and make you feel part of a community. In addition to the solo sessions with experts, you can improve your confidence when speaking during an online class.

However, movies can also help exponentially. Engaging with the language by incorporating it into your leisure time is a great way to cement what you’re learning, so let’s take a look at some of the best.

Clueless (1995)

Learning with a tutor is excellent, but if you’re not enjoying yourself then you might struggle, which is where films come in. With popcorn to snack on, and subtitles to help with pronunciation, learning doesn’t have to be boring, especially as earlier this year there was an increase in outdoor cinemas. Nobody can argue that ‘Clueless’ has become a classic, based on the novel ‘Emma’ by Jane Austen. The movie is set in an American high school and can help younger students not just learn English but can help with identifying different dialects.

Credit: Paramount Pictures UK

The King’s Speech (2010)

When learning something new, knowing someone famous struggled with the same thing makes the process a lot easier. This movie is based on the true story of King George VI using a speech therapist so that he could overcome his stammer. While different to learning the language as a beginner, it can still help students wanting to improve their pronunciation and speaking skills.

Brother Bear (2003)

Disney films are not just about teaching people life lessons, they can also help people when it comes to learning English. With a relatively easy-to-follow vocabulary, and songs to make learning more entertaining, they are perfect for both beginners and those wanting to improve their current skills. With the wide range of Disney films available, as well as more being released every year, you can make learning the language fun and interesting. Some of the best songs are even available on karaoke CDs, to help put your skills to the test. These films are also more likely to be available in other languages, so you can use them as a way of comparing how the same word sounds in other languages.

Overview

Using media, specifically films, as a way of teaching English has been widely discussed and has generally proved effective with research. Using entertainment-related learning resources have been shown to improve language skills such as speaking and listening. While it will also depend on the individual, as well as the movie you choose to watch, if nothing else it will make the learning experience a lot more enjoyable.