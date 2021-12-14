Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Strictly the Real Full Monty

TV

‘Strictly the Real Full Monty’ – the boys see the routine they need to learn in a new clip

Watch a clip from tonight’s episode.

Published

Strictly the Real Full Monty‘ kicked off its two-night run on ITV last night and we’ve got a clip from tonight’s episode for you.

In the first episode Ashley Banjo met the celebrities taking part in this year’s show and tonight he’s got to get them on stage, performing a polished routine and shedding their clothes. In a clip released by ITV, Ashley and his brother Jordan demonstrate the routine that the boys need to learn and it raises the temperature and a few eyebrows.

Watch the clip at the top of this article.

The celebs taking part this year are EastEnders actress Laila Morse, professional dancers and husband and wife James and Ola Jordan, Blue singer Duncan James, model Christine McGuinness, Olympian Colin Jackson, musical theatre and Loose Women star Brenda Edwards, TV presenter Martin Roberts and Love Island favourites Teddy Soares and Demi Jones.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The show is to raise awareness of life-saving cancer checks, whilst bringing old school glitz and glamour to the all-new supersized strip.

Strictly the Real Full Monty’ airs tonight on ITV at 9pm.

In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Sleeping Beauty Sleeping Beauty

Arts

‘Sleeping Beauty’ panto at Churchill Theatre Bromley

Bonnie Langford stars in fantastic family fun!

6 days ago
America Hat Trick America Hat Trick

Music

America ‘Hat Trick’ review

Music on Vinyl brings out the band’s third studio album, originally released in 1973.

6 days ago
Doctor Who Monsters Doctor Who Monsters

TV

Doctor Who interviews – ‘The Doctors: The Tom Baker Years Behind the Scenes Vol 1’ comes to DVD

The cast and crew of the greatest era share their memories of the show.

5 days ago
C2C 2022 C2C 2022

EF Country

C2C Official Aftershow parties to return for C2C 2022

The aftershow parties are on sale today.

4 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you