‘Strictly the Real Full Monty’ – the boys see the routine they need to learn in a new clip

‘Strictly the Real Full Monty‘ kicked off its two-night run on ITV last night and we’ve got a clip from tonight’s episode for you.

In the first episode Ashley Banjo met the celebrities taking part in this year’s show and tonight he’s got to get them on stage, performing a polished routine and shedding their clothes. In a clip released by ITV, Ashley and his brother Jordan demonstrate the routine that the boys need to learn and it raises the temperature and a few eyebrows.

Watch the clip at the top of this article.

The celebs taking part this year are EastEnders actress Laila Morse, professional dancers and husband and wife James and Ola Jordan, Blue singer Duncan James, model Christine McGuinness, Olympian Colin Jackson, musical theatre and Loose Women star Brenda Edwards, TV presenter Martin Roberts and Love Island favourites Teddy Soares and Demi Jones.

The show is to raise awareness of life-saving cancer checks, whilst bringing old school glitz and glamour to the all-new supersized strip.

‘Strictly the Real Full Monty’ airs tonight on ITV at 9pm.