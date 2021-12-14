Connect with us

Ricky Gervais’ ‘After Life’ Season 3 debuting January on Netflix – get your first look

The hit comedy series is back in the New Year.

Published

After Life Season 3


It’s official! ‘After Life‘, the hit comedy from Ricky Gervais, will premiere its third season on Netflix on 14th January 2022.

Featuring six new episodes, the series is created by and stars Gervais. The cast includes Penelope Wilton (‘Downton Abbey’),  Ashley Jensen (‘Extras’), Tom Basden (‘Plebs’), Tony Way (‘Edge of Tomorrow’), David Earl (‘Cemetery Junction’), Joe Wilkinson (‘Him and Her’), Kerry Godliman (‘Derek’), Jo Hartley (‘In My Skin’), and Diane Morgan (‘David Brent: Life On The Road’), David Bradley (‘The Harry Potter series, Game of Thrones’), Peter Egan (‘Downton Abbey’), Ethan Lawrence (‘Bad Education’), Colin Hoult (‘Almost Never’) and Michelle Greenidge (‘It’s A Sin’).

After Life Season 3


Kath Hughes (‘The Joy of Missing Out’), joins as new intern, Coleen. Guest stars include Tim Key, Dave Hill, Wendy Albiston, Ricky Grover, Ben Hull, Cole Anderson-James and Kate Robbins.

Set in the small fictitious town of Tambury, the show follows Tony, a writer for the local newspaper whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer. Whilst still struggling with immense grief for his wife, Tony starts to realise that making other people feel good is what can give him hope and a reason to live. After all, every end is a new beginning.

Take a look at the first images from season 3 below in our gallery:

After Life Season 3
After Life Season 3
After Life Season 3
After Life Season 3
After Life Season 3
Credit: Netflix

For more information please visit www.netflix.com/afterlife

