‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2021 Christmas Special songs and dances revealed

‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ may have its 2021 series grand final coming up this weekend but there’s still the special on Christmas Day to look forward to.

Taking part in the one-off special is TV presenter Mel Giedroyc and her partner Neil Jones, chef Fred Sirieix and his partner Dianne Buswell, TV personality Jay Blades and and his partner Luba Mushtuk, newsreader Moira Stuart and her partner Aljaž Škorjanec, singer Anne-Marie and her partner Graziano Di Prima, and presenter Adrian Chiles and his partner Jowita Przystał.

Ahead of the Christmas Special, details of the songs and dances have been released for each of the couples. Find out who is dancing to what below…

Mel & Neil – Couple’s Choice to ‘Ice Ice Baby’ by Vanilla Ice

Adrian & Jowita – American Smooth to ‘White Christmas’ by Otis Redding

Moira & Aljaz – Salsa to ‘Santa Claus Is Coming To Town’ by Justin Bieber

Anne-Marie & Graziano – Cha Cha to ‘Feliz Navidad’ by Gwen Stefani

Fred & Dianne – Quickstep to ‘Merry Christmas Everyone’ by Shakin’ Stevens

Jay & Luba – Jive to ‘Hooky Street’/ ‘Only Fools And Horses’ by John Sullivan / Ronnie Hazlehurst

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2021 Christmas Special will air at 5.10pm on Christmas Day on BBC One.