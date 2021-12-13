Connect with us

Ashley Banjo

TV

‘Strictly the Real Full Monty’ – watch Ashley Banjo meet the celebs for the first time

Preview the action ahead of tonight.

Published

Two-part series ‘Strictly the Real Full Monty’ begins on ITV tonight and ahead of the first episode we have a clip.

In the clip, Ashley Banjo meets his cast of celebs for the first time; EastEnders actress Laila Morse, professional dancers and husband and wife James and Ola Jordan, Blue singer Duncan James, model Christine McGuinness, Olympian Colin Jackson, musical theatre and Loose Women star Brenda Edwards, TV presenter Martin Roberts and Love Island favourites Teddy Soares and Demi Jones.

The nervous new recruits will be baring all to raise awareness of life-saving cancer checks, whilst bringing old school glitz and glamour to the all-new supersized strip. This is a Monty dance extravaganza!

All of the celebrities have stories to tell about how cancer has touched the lives of themselves or those closest to them.

Presenter, choreographer and mentor Ashley Banjo will support the anxious celebrities as they take on a completely new twist in front of a guaranteed-to-be-screaming audience in Blackpool, determined to remind viewers that getting private areas checked can save their lives.

Strictly the Real Full Monty’ airs tonight on ITV at 9pm.

