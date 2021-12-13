Win “Ron’s Gone Wrong” on Blu-ray

Connect with us

Ron's Gone Wrong
Things go hilariously awry when Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler, receives a malfunctioning, digitally connected device that’s supposed to be his “best friend out of the box.”

In this action-packed animated story set against the backdrop of the social media age, a boy and his robot discover the wonderful messiness of true friendship.

Ron’s Gone Wrong”  is available on Blu-ray and DVD now and will be available to stream on Disney+ and purchase on Digital from 15th December 2021.

To celebrate the release of “Ron’s Gone Wrong” from 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation, out today on Blu-ray and DVD, we have been given 3 copies to give away. Enter below for a chance to win… a Rafflecopter giveaway

This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Sunday 19th December 2021.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

  1. The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 13.
  2. Winners will be selected at random.
  3. By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
  4. Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
  5. Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
  6. Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
  7. Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
  8. The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
  9. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
  10. Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.

