Play spot the killer on the new ‘Scream’ poster

A brand new poster has been released for ‘Scream‘ and the tagline teases ‘The killer is on this poster’.

Is it a bluff? Is it referring to Ghostface who is looming at the top? Or is one of the characters depicted actually the killer? Those questions have been driving fans crazy with plenty of theories and speculation spreading online like wild fire.

Take a look at the full poster for yourself and see what clues you pick up:

Credit: Paramount Pictures UK

‘Scream’ takes place twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.

Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

The film is written by James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick, and directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett.

‘Scream’ will arrive in cinemas on 14th January 2022.