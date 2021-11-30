Connect with us

Adopt Me Reveal All The Details For Upcoming Winter Update

Goes live on 1st December.

Published

In a video published just a few hours ago, the team at Adopt Me revealed all of the details of the upcoming winter update. Some things are familiar but there are also some new things too including eight brand new pets to collect.

Gingerbread will be back and once again this temporary currency can be used to buy winter themed accessories for your pets or avatar. You’ll be able to collect gingerbread by taking part in one of the three new minigames.

Adopt Me
Credit: Uplift Games

When Adopt Me pushes a big update like this one, it’s safe to say that most people just want to get their hands on the new pets. This update shouldn’t leave people disappointed as eight new pets are being introduced.

The new non-premium pets are a husky, puffin, seal and three different walruses that can be obtained from the new walrus boxes which look like they will work the same as the previous ox and bat boxes. There will also be a premium pet in the form of the Ice Golem.

Adopt Me
Credit: Uplift Games

Finally, the advent calendar will be back giving daily log in bonuses in the twenty-five days running up to Xmas.

The update goes live on 1st December at 4 pm GMT.

