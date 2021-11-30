There’s Never Been a Better Time for Low-Cost Gamers

As much as we love gaming, it’s not without its downsides.

The biggest of these, felt by players all over the world, is the matter of cost. Certain gaming consoles have always been expensive, and the rising prices of traditional AAA games have also created a situation that hurts our wallets.

It’s not all doom and gloom, however, with some modern options opening up a level of free and low-cost gaming opportunities like never before. It’s a great time to be a player, at least if you understand the available avenues.

Mobile Experiences

The newest entry to the gaming sphere, mobiles also offer some of the broadest experiences when it comes to free and low-cost play. Primarily, this is seen through how many games rely on in-app purchases to support titles that are otherwise completely free. In essence, these games work in the same way that F2P PC titles pioneered years ago, where non-essential elements are pay-gated, so non-payers don’t suffer major disadvantages. Simple browsing on sites like Android Authority can give some indication of where to turn here, through searches on the relevant mobile stores can also reveal the depths of what’s available.

For those after casino titles, a similar approach can be found in turning to review websites. This Sugarhouse casino online NJ review, for example, quickly relays the most important features and even offers a few alternatives for players who wish to branch out. Supported by 100% deposit matches, users taking this route can get far more than they would with a traditional approach.

Console Play

In console gaming, free opportunities are beginning to bloom with the likes of full F2P titles. While being locked behind a paid monthly subscription to play online can seem an inhibiting factor, these subscriptions can also come with appreciable benefits. As noted by Metacritic, the big online services like PS Plus and Xbox Live offer free games every month, some of which can be permanently available as long as your subscription is active, with AAA titles like the ‘Final Fantasy 7’ Remake and ‘Titanfall 2’ appearing.

PC Gaming

PC gaming often comes with the largest start-up cost, but it can also generate the most profound savings over the long term. In terms of straight free to play games, players can enjoy everything available on consoles, and much more. Since PC online doesn’t come with a subscription fee for these games, players quickly get a step up.

The other big advantage of PC comes from full free regular game releases on storefronts like the Epic Games Store. Recorded by Game Rant, some of these include smash hits like ‘Control’, ‘Star Wars Battlefront 2’, and ‘Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate’. All that’s needed to claim these titles is a simple account, with zero extra fees, so the advantages of this approach are extremely consumer-friendly.

Credit: Sergey Galyonkin / Flickr

No matter the platform you choose to play on, there’s always going to be many free and cheap gaming options on offer. It’s just a matter of understanding the avenues and staying diligent in checking their offers. With the right approach, you can end up saving hundreds or even thousands over the long term, as long as you know where to look.