Tilly Ramsay is the ninth celebrity to leave ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2021

Tilly Ramsay was the ninth celebrity to leave ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ 2021.

During last night’s results show Tilly and her partner Nikita Kuzmin faced off against Rhys Stephenson and his partner Nancy Xiu. After both couples danced again, it was over to the judges to decide who stayed in the competition.

Last night’s show saw the remaining couples take to the Ballroom floor with the hope of impressing our judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke, Head Judge, Shirley Ballas, guest judge Cynthia Erivo and the voting public.

All four judges – Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke, Head Judge, Shirley Ballas, guest judge Cynthia Erivo – chose to save Rhys and Nancy meaning that Tilly and Nikita were going home.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

When asked by Tess about their time on the show, Tilly said: “I’d just like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has made this an amazing, positive journey for me. From everyone here to backstage, wardrobe, make up and camera crew. It’s just been the most extraordinary time. I found out something about myself that I didn’t know I could do, I didn’t know I could dance and have fun like this. So a massive thank you and, obviously, a huge thank you to Nikita who has guided me out of my shell and has just made this the most amazing experience.”

When asked for her message to Nikita, Tilly said: “Thank you, thank you, thank you. It’s just been amazing. I really meant it when I said I made a best friend for life. You’ve just been incredible. Thank you for the best couple of weeks.”

Nikita was then asked if he had any words for Tilly and said: “I’m the most emotional person so I hope I don’t cry. I’m just grateful for everything, for the whole Strictly team, for the production team, for the costume, for the make-up, for everything. Thank you guys, thank you to the professionals and cast, and a huge, huge thank you to Tilly.”

The Results Show opened with a fun and futuristic routine from the professional dancers to a medley of ‘The Model’ by Kraftwerk and ‘Don’t Go’ by Yazoo. There was also a performance from Years and Years who performed new single, ‘Sweet Talker’.

The remaining couples will take to the dancefloor in the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ quarter finals on Saturday 4th December at 6:40pm, with the results show on Sunday 5th December at 7:20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.