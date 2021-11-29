Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

The Cadillac Three postpone UK and Ireland December tour

The trio will no longer be touring in December.

Published

The Cadillac Three
Credit: Big Machine

Just days before they were due to kick off their UK and Ireland tour, The Cadillac Three has announced they will be postponing the run.

Commenting about the postponement the band says, “We are heartbroken to have to postpone our 2021 10th Anniversary UK and Ireland Tour due to positive COVID cases within the band & crew. Please hold on to your tickets as they will be honoured for the new dates once announced. More information will be emailed to ticketholders directly or you can reach out to your original point of purchase.”
 
The band, who were due to be celebrating their ten year anniversary with special guest Brent Cobb as support will be looking to reschedule the dates as soon as possible.

For refunds and more information please get in touch with your ticket provider but all tickets will remain valid for any rescheduled date.
 
The affected dates are:

UK

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

1st – Academy, Manchester
2nd – O2 Academy, Leeds
3rd – O2 Institute, Birmingham
5th – Rock City, Nottingham
6th – O2 Academy, Newcastle
7th – O2 Academy, Glasgow
9th – Roundhouse, London
11th – Great Hall, Cardiff

IRELAND

12th – Whelans, Dublin
13th – Limelight, Belfast

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Surviving the Aftermath Surviving the Aftermath

Games & Tech

Things I Wish I Knew Before Playing ‘Surviving The Aftermath’

A few tips to give you the best chance of survival.

7 days ago
Dylan Scott Dylan Scott

EF Country

Interview: Dylan Scott opens up about ‘New Truck’, his new music and getting back on the road

We chat to the Country star as he. prepares to release new music.

7 days ago
AJ and Kai AJ and Kai

TV

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2021 week 10 Songs & Dances revealed

Find out what the six remaining couples will be dancing.

7 days ago
The Card Counter The Card Counter

Film

‘The Card Counter’ review

Oscar Isaac stars in the gambling movie.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you