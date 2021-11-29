The Cadillac Three postpone UK and Ireland December tour

Just days before they were due to kick off their UK and Ireland tour, The Cadillac Three has announced they will be postponing the run.

Commenting about the postponement the band says, “We are heartbroken to have to postpone our 2021 10th Anniversary UK and Ireland Tour due to positive COVID cases within the band & crew. Please hold on to your tickets as they will be honoured for the new dates once announced. More information will be emailed to ticketholders directly or you can reach out to your original point of purchase.”



The band, who were due to be celebrating their ten year anniversary with special guest Brent Cobb as support will be looking to reschedule the dates as soon as possible.

For refunds and more information please get in touch with your ticket provider but all tickets will remain valid for any rescheduled date.



The affected dates are:

UK

1st – Academy, Manchester

2nd – O2 Academy, Leeds

3rd – O2 Institute, Birmingham

5th – Rock City, Nottingham

6th – O2 Academy, Newcastle

7th – O2 Academy, Glasgow

9th – Roundhouse, London

11th – Great Hall, Cardiff



IRELAND

12th – Whelans, Dublin

13th – Limelight, Belfast