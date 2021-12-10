Connect with us

C2C Official Aftershow parties to return for C2C 2022

The aftershow parties are on sale today.

Published

C2C 2022
Credit: C2C

C2C: Country to Country has announced that the official C2C Official Aftershow Parties will be back for the 2022 event and tickets are on sale now!

A favourite amongst C2C fans, the C2C Official Aftershow Parties take place post mainstage celebrations in Indigo at The O2, London and continue the party with headline performances from special guests. Once more Nashville’s own resident DJ Hish returns to host and close out the night with his legendary sets. 

Watch this space for news of artists appearing at the Aftershow Parties.

Headlining next year’s festival are country music superstars Luke Combs, Darius Rucker and Miranda Lambert. Also making their return next year are multiple CMA award winners and nominees Kip Moore, Brett Young, and Ashley McBryde alongside Russell Dickerson, Scotty McCreery, Flatland Cavalry, Runaway June and Hailey Whitters who all make their main stage debuts.

News of further artists will be announced soon!!

Tickets are available from:

