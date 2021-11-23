Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2021 week 10 Songs & Dances revealed

Find out what the six remaining couples will be dancing.

Published

AJ and Kai
Credit: BBC

Last weekend viewers bid adieu to McFly star Tom Fletcher and his partner Amy Dowden after they lost the dance-off to Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xiu during the latest ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ 2021 results show.

This weekend the series heads into week 10 and there are only six couples left in the competition. The standard this year has been higher than ever and it’s impossible to call who’s going to be heading home.

Ahead of this weekend’s live show, we’ve got all the details on the songs and dances. Find out what your favourite couple will be dancing…

  • AJ and Kai: Couple’s Choice to Make Me Feel by Janelle Monáe
  • Rose and Giovanni: Paso Doble to California Dreamin’ by Sia
  • Tilly and Nikita: Samba to Levitating by Dua Lipa
  • Dan and Nadiya: Rumba to Desperado by Eagles
  • John and Johannes: Argentine Tango to The 5th by David Garrett
  • Rhys and Nancy: Waltz to You Light Up My Life by Whitney Houston

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2021 continues at 6.55pm on BBC One this Saturday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Seth Lakeman Seth Lakeman

Music

Seth Lakeman – ‘Make Your Mark’ review

The folk favourite is back with his 11th album.

5 days ago
Justin Bieber Justin Bieber

Music

Justin Bieber announces 2023 UK dates for his ‘Justice World Tour’

Find out when you can see the pop star.

7 days ago
Niall Horan and Anne-Marie Niall Horan and Anne-Marie

Music

Niall Horan and Anne-Marie team up for ‘Children In Need’ single

The song is a cover of Fleetwood Mac's 'Everywhere'.

7 days ago
Xbox Xbox

Games & Tech

Why Xbox’s New Backward Compatibility Mirrors Classic Game Appeal

75 games are being added to the backward compatibility library.

5 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you