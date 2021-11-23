‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2021 week 10 Songs & Dances revealed

Last weekend viewers bid adieu to McFly star Tom Fletcher and his partner Amy Dowden after they lost the dance-off to Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xiu during the latest ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ 2021 results show.

This weekend the series heads into week 10 and there are only six couples left in the competition. The standard this year has been higher than ever and it’s impossible to call who’s going to be heading home.

Ahead of this weekend’s live show, we’ve got all the details on the songs and dances. Find out what your favourite couple will be dancing…

AJ and Kai: Couple’s Choice to Make Me Feel by Janelle Monáe

Rose and Giovanni: Paso Doble to California Dreamin’ by Sia

Tilly and Nikita: Samba to Levitating by Dua Lipa

Dan and Nadiya: Rumba to Desperado by Eagles

John and Johannes: Argentine Tango to The 5th by David Garrett

Rhys and Nancy: Waltz to You Light Up My Life by Whitney Houston

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2021 continues at 6.55pm on BBC One this Saturday.