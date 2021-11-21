McFly star Tom Fletcher is the eighth celebrity to leave ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2021.

Tom failed to match his bandmate Harry Judd’s run on the show after he was eliminated during tonight’s results show. Tom and his partner Amy Dowden performed their Couples Choice to ‘On My Own’ from ‘Les Misérables’ but they failed to beat Rhys Stephenson and his partner Nancy Xu who performed their Jive to ‘Footloose’ from ‘Footloose’.

Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and guest judge Cynthia Erivo all chose to save Rhys and Nancy. Head judge Shirley Ballas revealed that she would have saved Tom and Amy but as she was outvoted, they went home.

When asked by Tess about their time on the show, Tom said: “Honestly I’ve had the best time, I’ve loved every second of it. I’ve made the best friend in Amy, you’ve been amazing thank you so much for teaching me how to dance, I know it was a struggle at times. It’s an amazing show, everyone that works on it, all of you guys have been amazing, I’ve loved getting to know you. Thank you so much, it’s been the best experience and I don’t regret a single minute of it, so thank you everyone so much. I’m gutted to leave.”

When asked about his three sons, Tom said: “I hope they are proud. They’ve loved learning to dance. That’s the thing, Amy hasn’t just taught me, she’s taught my kids.”

Amy was then asked if she had any words for his partner and said: “I really wasn’t ready for this. I’ve loved every single second from the bottom of my heart. Who gets to say they got to go on tour with McFly?! Tom has given his all, and he is so humble, so genuine, so talented. The whole Fletcher family, they welcomed me in with opened arms and honestly I couldn’t have wished for a better time. These memories are going to live with me for the rest of my life, and I’m telling you this now, the Fletchers are not getting rid of Amy.”

Tom responded: “Amy you’ve made it so amazing, so much fun. I thought I’d enjoy it but I didn’t think I’d enjoy it this much. This was the week I wanted to get to so I’m so glad that I got here. I’m so proud of the journey. So, thank you so much Amy.”

Tonight’s Results Show opened with a routine from the professional dancers to ‘Defying Gravity’, from the musical ‘Wicked’, and also featured a special performance by Max Harwood and The Feeling who sang ‘Out Of The Darkness (A Place Where We Belong)’ from the musical ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’.

The remaining couples will take to the dancefloor when ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ continues on Saturday 27th November at 6:55pm, with the results show on Sunday 28th November at 7:20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.