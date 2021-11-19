Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson and Maluma team up for Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’

The trailer has arrived for upcoming romantic comedy ‘Marry Me’.

From director Kat Coiro (‘ It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’), the film stars Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Maluma, John Bradley and Sarah Silverman.

Packed with original songs by Jennifer Lopez and global Latin music star Maluma, Marry Me features Lopez starring as musical superstar Kat Valdez and Owen Wilson as Charlie Gilbert, a math teacher — total strangers who agree to marry and then get to know each other. An unlikely romance about two different people searching for something real in a world where value is based on likes and followers, Marry Me is a modern love story about celebrity, marriage and social media.

Kat Valdez (Lopez) is half of the sexiest celebrity power couple on Earth with hot new music supernova Bastian (Maluma, making his feature-film debut). As Kat and Bastian’s inescapable hit single, ‘Marry Me’, climbs the charts, they are about to be wed before an audience of their fans in a ceremony that will streamed across multiple platforms.

Divorced high-school math teacher Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) has been dragged to the concert by his daughter Lou (Chloe Coleman, HBO’s ‘Big Little Lies’) and his best friend (Sarah Silverman). When Kat learns, seconds before the ceremony, that Bastian has cheated on her with her assistant, her life turns left as she has a meltdown on stage, questioning love, truth and loyalty. As her gossamer world falls away, she locks eyes with a stranger — a face in the crowd.

If what you know lets you down, then perhaps what you don’t know is the answer, and so, in a moment of inspired insanity, Kat chooses to marry Charlie. What begins as an impulsive reaction evolves into an unexpected romance. But as forces conspire to separate them, the universal question arises: Can two people from such different worlds bridge the gulf between them and build a place where they both belong?

‘Marry Me’ has a screenplay by John Rogers (TNT’s ‘The Librarians’) and Tami Sagher (NBC’s ’30 Rock’) and Harper Dill (Fox’s ‘The Mick’) based on the graphic novel by Bobby Crosby.

The film is produced by Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas (‘Hustlers’, ‘Maid in Manhattan’), Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina (‘Hustlers’, NBC’s ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’) and John Rogers. The film’s executive producers are Alex Brown, Willie Mercer, Pamela Thur and J.B. Roberts.

‘Marry Me’ is released in cinemas on 11th February 2021.