Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

Chigs is the breakout star of ‘The Great British Bake Off’ and we’re backing him to win

The Leicester baker is our favourite to win.

Published

Chigs Parmar - Bake Off
Credit: Channel 4 / Love Productions

The Great British Bake Off’ is just days away from its 2021 final and this series may be the best one yet.

If you want to avoid spoilers for ‘The Great British Bake Off’, stop reading this article now.

In last week’s semi-final Crystelle Pereira, Chigs Parmar, Giuseppe Dell’Anno and Jürgen Krauss battled it out for a place in the final. Going into the episode, it seemed that Crystelle was most likely to be miss out on the final but viewers were surprised when Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith chose to send Jürgen packing.

That means that Crystelle, Chigs and Giuseppe will be competing to win when Tuesday’s final episode of the series airs. Honestly, any one of them could win as they’ve all shown so much growth and skill over the series.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For me though, I’m rooting for Leicester sales manager Will ‘Chigs’ Parmar. The charismatic baker was the newest to baking when the series started, having only begun his baking journey at the beginning of the first lockdown in 2020.

Over the past 9 weeks, Chigs has won the hearts of ‘Bake Off’ fans across the world thanks to his impressive skills, his adorable personality and yes, his dashing good looks. Even when things haven’t gone Chigs’ way in the tent, he’s still been able to plaster on a cheeky smile.

Chigs really encapsulates what ‘Bake Off’ is all about. While Jürgen had been a firm favourite to win the series, the German baker didn’t go through the same journey as many of the other contestants. He’s been consistently good from the start and he’s not been on the huge growth journey that Chigs has – and don’t viewers love a good arc when it comes to their ‘Bake Off’ winners.

Week after week Chigs has gone from strength-to-strength, pushing himself out of his comfort zone and rising to the challenge. He’s been awarded Star Baker twice during the series, with his most impressive moment coming during Free From Week where Chigs’ Gluten Free Red Velvet Celebration cake blew our socks off. At the beginning of that episode he admitted he’d never baked anything ‘free from’ before but his triumph suggests he’s a natural.

Aside from his baking skills, Chigs has won a legion of fans thanks to his personality. He’s easy to relate to, calm under pressure and always entertaining. Whether he wins the series or not, Chigs will likely go on to have a career in television and I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets booked on shows such as ‘This Morning’ and ‘Saturday Kitchen’. Possessing that same quality that has seen previous winners John Whaite, Candice Brown and Nadiya Hussain become National Treasures, Chigs has what it takes to turn his ‘Bake Off’ run into a full-time career.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Chigs, of course, will come up against Giuseppe’s impeccable range of baking skills and knowledge and Crystelle’s ability to create gorgeous jaw-dropping bakes linked to her family, but for I have a feeling he’s going to pull off one of the most-deserved victories in ‘Bake Off’ history.

‘The Great British Bake Off’ final airs on Channel 4 at 8pm on Tuesday 23rd November 2021.

In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Steps - What The Future Holds Tour Steps - What The Future Holds Tour

Music

Steps – ‘What The Future Holds Tour’ AO Arena Manchester live review

The pop legends brought live pop music back with a bang.

6 days ago
Parks & Recreation Complete Series Parks & Recreation Complete Series

Competitions

Win ‘Parks and Recreation: The Complete Series’ on Blu-ray

The hit sitcom could be yours.

6 days ago
Clint Eastwood - 40 Film Collection Clint Eastwood - 40 Film Collection

Competitions

Win the ‘Clint Eastwood – 40 Film Collection’ on DVD

Get your hands on this epic boxset.

6 days ago
Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

Competitions

Win ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’ on DVD

We've got one copy to giveaway.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you