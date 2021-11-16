Walter Presents: ‘Angel of Death’ coming to All4 in December

Walter Presents is bringing ‘Angel of Death’, the final series of the 2021 Polish Season, to All 4 in December.

The series stars Anna Cieslak, Bartosz Gelner, Emma Giegzno and Maciej Stuhr, and it was created by Igor Brejdygant and Paulina Murawska.

A young girl is murdered in a cruel and perverse way on the outskirts of Opole, and police suspect it might be the work of a serial killer. Commissioner Agnieszka Polkowska is assigned the case but, to her distaste, must work with Commissioner Tomasz Mrówiec from the Provincial Headquarters.

In Warsaw, entrepreneurial and popular lecturer Piotr lives a bourgeois life with a textbook-perfect family. We quickly learn that it was he who murdered the girl found in the forest, and now he is getting ready for another murder. His next victim is a young, deeply spiritual girl from a small town, frantically trying to find meaning in life.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

With such high stakes, can Agnieszka and Tomasz find and expose Piotr before it’s too late?

‘Angel of Death’ was nominated for Best Fictional Series at the Polish Film Festival and stars Maciej Stuhr who viewers may recognise from Walter Presents: ‘The Teacher’.

Walter Presents: ‘Angel of Death’ is coming to All 4 as a boxset from 3rd December 2021.