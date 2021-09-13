Win ‘Mare of Easttown’ on Blu-ray

HBO’s gripping drama, ‘Mare of Easttown: An HBO Original Limited Series’, will be released on DVD & Blu-ray on 13th September 2021 courtesy of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.
Starring Academy Award, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Kate Winslet (HBO’s ‘Mildred Pierce’) and from creator and writer Brad Ingelsby (‘The Way Back’), with all episodes directed by Craig Zobel (HBO’s ‘The Leftovers’ and ‘Westworld’), the seven-part limited series is focused on family and community. The DVD also includes all seven episodes plus four ‘Mare of Easttown’ behind-the-scenes featurettes.
Ingelsby returned to his home state of Pennsylvania to write the series, an exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present. Winslet stars as Mare Sheehan, a respected small-town Pennsylvania detective investigating a local murder while also balancing her own personal life, which is rapidly falling apart around her.
‘Mare of Easttown: An HBO Original Limited Series’ is available to buy on digital, DVD & Blu-ray on 13th September.
