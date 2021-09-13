Win ‘Mare of Easttown’ on Blu-ray

Connect with us

Mare of Easttown
Credit: Warner Bros Home Entertainment

HBO’s gripping drama, ‘Mare of Easttown: An HBO Original Limited Series’, will be released on DVD & Blu-ray on 13th September 2021 courtesy of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

Starring Academy Award, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Kate Winslet (HBO’s ‘Mildred Pierce’) and from creator and writer Brad Ingelsby (‘The Way Back’), with all episodes directed by Craig Zobel (HBO’s ‘The Leftovers’ and ‘Westworld’), the seven-part limited series is focused on family and community. The DVD also includes all seven episodes plus four ‘Mare of Easttown’ behind-the-scenes featurettes.

Ingelsby returned to his home state of Pennsylvania to write the series, an exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present. Winslet stars as Mare Sheehan, a respected small-town Pennsylvania detective investigating a local murder while also balancing her own personal life, which is rapidly falling apart around her. 

‘Mare of Easttown: An HBO Original Limited Series’ is available to buy on digital, DVD & Blu-ray on 13th September.

Mare of Easttown
Credit: Warner Bros Home Entertainment

To celebrate the release we’ve got 2 copies on Blu-ray to give away. Enter below for a chance to win… a Rafflecopter giveaway

This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Sunday 19th September 2021.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

Terms & Conditions

  1. The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 15.
  2. Winners will be selected at random.
  3. By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
  4. Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
  5. Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
  6. Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
  7. Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
  8. The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
  9. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
  10. Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.

