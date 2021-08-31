Arrow Video FrightFest 2021 interview: Francesco Erba discusses his unique new film ‘As In Heaven, So On Earth’

One of the more unusual films at this year’s Arrow Video FrightFest was Italian film-maker Francesco Erba’s ‘As In Heaven, So On Earth‘.

Combining puppetry/animation, multiple timelines and found footage, the film really does have something for everyone. At its heart, it’s a deeply intricate tale with each of the timelines impacting on one another.

I caught up with Francesco on the red carpet at FrightFest over the weekend to talk about the film, discuss the challenges of combining so many different techniques, and to talk about his journey to bring his vision to the big screen.

