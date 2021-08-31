Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Francesco Erba

Film

Arrow Video FrightFest 2021 interview: Francesco Erba discusses his unique new film ‘As In Heaven, So On Earth’

The Italian film-maker opens up about his latest project.

Published

One of the more unusual films at this year’s Arrow Video FrightFest was Italian film-maker Francesco Erba’s ‘As In Heaven, So On Earth‘.

Combining puppetry/animation, multiple timelines and found footage, the film really does have something for everyone. At its heart, it’s a deeply intricate tale with each of the timelines impacting on one another.

I caught up with Francesco on the red carpet at FrightFest over the weekend to talk about the film, discuss the challenges of combining so many different techniques, and to talk about his journey to bring his vision to the big screen.

You can watch the full interview at the top of this article.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , , ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Halo Infinite Halo Infinite

Games & Tech

‘Halo Infinite’ PC requirements revealed

Is your rig up to the task

5 days ago
Fortnite Fortnite

Games & Tech

Understanding The Weapon Colors In Fortnite

We look at the different weapon colors and their meaning.

4 days ago
Niko Moon Niko Moon

EF Country

Interview: Niko Moon opens up about his debut album ‘Good Time’

The Platinum certified songwriter steps into the artist spotlight with his debut album.

6 days ago
Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Adopt Me Announce Summer Sale Details Plus A Brand New Pet, Watch The Video Now

A great time to level up some pets.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you