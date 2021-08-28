Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Last Rite

Film

Arrow Video FrightFest 2021: ‘The Last Rite’ review

A medical student is tormented by a demonic entity.

Published

Medical student Lucy (Bethan Waller) moves in with her boyfriend Ben (Johnny Fleming) and is spooked out when she keeps seeing a man in a hat both inside and outside of the house. Suffering from sleep paralysis, Lucy becomes increasingly paranoid that the house is haunted but Ben won’t listen to her. In a desperate bid to find out what’s going on, and to save her own sanity, Lucy seeks out local priest Father Roberts (Kit Smith) for help. Is she going crazy or has a demonic entity possessed her?

‘The Last Rite’ is part of the ‘First Blood’ strand at Arrow Video FrightFest and the film has just received its World Premiere. I’ll admit that I went into this film a little weary having seen so many films about demonic possession over the years as I wondered what else there was to say on the subject. Writer/director Leroy Kincaide managed to catch me by surprise and with ‘The Last Rite’ he’s crafted a genuinely creepy slow-building horror that will engage you from the opening moments and hold you right until the end.

The Last Rite
Credit: Nocturnal Pictures

I’m pleased to say that Kincaide hasn’t gone for a run of the mill demonic possession story. With ‘The Last Rite’ he’s crafted a story about a woman who is recovering from grief and trying to move forward with her life, only to experience a set-back that makes her question her mental health and sanity. Kincaide excels in the moments where Lucy is traumatised by the events that are happening around her, expertly building atmosphere and keeping you on the edge of your seat.

Your sympathy for Lucy grows further as her boyfriend Ben is aggressive and dismissive every time she tries to open up to him about what she’s going through. Lucy’s descent into hell is a gradual one but that works in the film’s favour. It gives us plenty of time to get to know Lucy so that we care as her world starts to unravel. Kincaide’s story builds to an intense climax that has echoes of ‘The Exorcist’ but finds its own path to a conclusion that feels satisfying.

The Last Rite
Credit: Nocturnal Pictures

There’s a little bit of dodgy acting here and there. Thankfully it’s not enough to distract from Kincaide’s overall vision but it does threaten to pull you out of the story on a few occasions. It’s easy to overlook though when you have a performance as strong as Bethany Waller’s. As Lucy she effortlessly moves between terrified and terrifying. This is only her second acting credit but she more than drives the film and her performance will win over audiences.

‘The Last Rite’ may not cover completely original territory but it attempts something different, and I admire it for that. The film kept me gripped over its lengthy run-time and there are some truly harrowing moments that will keep you up at night. Kincaide shows real potential as both a writer and a director, and ‘The Last Rite’ should garner him plenty of attention. If a slow-burn horror with psychological elements is your bag, this is a film you need to add to your watch list.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
The Last Rite
Credit: Nocturnal Pictures

Cast: Bethan Waller, Johnny Fleming, Joe James, Ian Macnaughton, Kit Smith Director: Leroy Kincaide Writer: Leroy Kincaide Certificate: 18 Duration: 107 mins Released by: Nocturnal Pictures

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Walter Presents: When The Dust Settles Walter Presents: When The Dust Settles

TV

Walter Presents: ‘When The Dust Settles’ to debut on Channel 4 in September

The Danish series features 8 interweaving stories.

6 days ago
Pretty Boy Pretty Boy

Film

Arrow Video FrightFest 2021 interview: Marcel Walz opens up about his ‘Blind’ sequel ‘Pretty Boy’

The film-maker takes us inside the darker sequel.

6 days ago
The Walking Dead season 11 The Walking Dead season 11

TV

‘The Walking Dead’ 11×01 Acheron: Part I season premiere preview

Maggie tells her story.

6 days ago
Niko Moon Niko Moon

EF Country

Interview: Niko Moon opens up about his debut album ‘Good Time’

The Platinum certified songwriter steps into the artist spotlight with his debut album.

4 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you