Studiocanal announces 4K restoration of Joe Dante’s horror classic ‘The Howling’

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Joe Dante’s horror classic ‘The Howling’, Studiocanal has announced a brand new 4K restoration of the 1981 contemporary tale of timeless horror. Available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, DVD and Steelbook editions from the 25th October 2021.

With ‘The Howling’, director Joe Dante and screenwriter John Sayles created a unique horror shocker loosely based on part one of author Gary Brandner’s trilogy of novels. The film took the genre of werewolf horror to a whole new level, with its dark atmosphere, pointed irony, and elaborately modelled special effects and make-up by Rob Bottin. The film received a Saturn Award for Best Horror Film in 1980.

Commenting on the restoration, director Joe Dante said: “I can honestly say this 4K restoration is the best ‘The Howling’ has looked since it came out of the lab in 1980 – maybe better. I’m happy to have it back in circulation at last.”

The 4K UHD Limited SteelBook Edition and the 4K UHD Collector’s Edition are released with exclusive new artworks, offering bonus material including a new featurette about Joe Dante’s extensive career in Hollywood and the documentary “Welcome to Werewolfland” including interviews and commentaries with cast and crew.

Special Features include:

NEW Featurette: Inside the Career of Joe Dante

Documentary: Welcome to Werewolfland

Deleted Scenes

Outtakes

‘The Howling’ is available on 4K UHD Collector’s Edition, Steelbook, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital 25 October 2021

4K UHD COLLECTOR’S EDITION – 3 discs, Poster, Booklet & art cards

4K UHD STEELBOOK – 1 4K UHD disc & 1 Blu-ray disc

BLU-RAY EDITION – 1 Blu-ray disc

DVD EDITION – 1 DVD disc