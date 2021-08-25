Watch: Static & Ben El release music video for ‘Bella’

Israeli duo Static & Ben El have released the music video for their new single ‘Bella’.

Musical producer Yarden Peleg (Jordi) produced ‘Bella’, which captivates the pop sensations’ signature style of catchy lyrics, melodic romantic hooks and up-tempo instrumentals.

The song follows the viral success of ‘Shake Ya Boom Boom’ featuring Black Eyed Peas, which has been used in over 300,000 TikTok videos. The duo also performed it on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’.

Static & Ben El have collaborated with a plethora of other renowned superstars, including J Balvin, Flipp Dinero, Chesca and Pitbull – whose track with the dynamic duo ‘Further Up’ earned an incredible 80 million streams across all platforms, and over 40 million views on YouTube alone.



The duo currently hold a world record for the most-watched Israeli music video in history. With over 100 million streams and 713+ million YouTube views, Static & Ben El continue to spearhead the rhythmic pop scene worldwide.