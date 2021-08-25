Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Static & Ben El

Music

Watch: Static & Ben El release music video for ‘Bella’

The duo unleash the video for their latest single.

Published

Israeli duo Static & Ben El have released the music video for their new single ‘Bella’.

Musical producer Yarden Peleg (Jordi) produced ‘Bella’, which captivates the pop sensations’ signature style of catchy lyrics, melodic romantic hooks and up-tempo instrumentals.

The song follows the viral success of ‘Shake Ya Boom Boom’ featuring Black Eyed Peas, which has been used in over 300,000 TikTok videos. The duo also performed it on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’.

Static & Ben El have collaborated with a plethora of other renowned superstars, including J Balvin, Flipp Dinero, Chesca and Pitbull – whose track with the dynamic duo ‘Further Up’ earned an incredible 80 million streams across all platforms, and over 40 million views on YouTube alone.

The duo currently hold a world record for the most-watched Israeli music video in history. With over 100 million streams and 713+ million YouTube views, Static & Ben El continue to spearhead the rhythmic pop scene worldwide.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Adopt Me Reveal All Of The Pets From The New Mythic Egg In New Video

Which pets are you hoping for?

7 days ago
Call of Duty: Vanguard Call of Duty: Vanguard

Games & Tech

‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ release date and new trailer revealed

Rise on every front.

6 days ago
Walter Presents: When The Dust Settles Walter Presents: When The Dust Settles

TV

Walter Presents: ‘When The Dust Settles’ to debut on Channel 4 in September

The Danish series features 8 interweaving stories.

3 days ago
The Crimson Rivers season 2 The Crimson Rivers season 2

TV

Walter Presents: ‘The Crimson Rivers’ season 2 preview – a high-quality police procedural show

The police procedural is back for another season.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you