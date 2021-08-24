R.E.M to celebrate 25th anniversary of ‘new Adventures in Hi-Fi’ with October release

R.E.M. will mark the 25th anniversary of their tenth studio album ‘New Adventures in Hi-Fi’ with a special reissue via Craft Recordings.

Available for pre-order today and set for release on 29th October, the bonus-filled 2-CD/1-Blu-ray Deluxe Edition offers a trove of audio-visual content, including the newly remastered album, 13 B-sides and rarities, a never-before-released 64-minute outdoor projection film (shown on buildings across five cities in 1996 to promote the album’s original release), and a previously unreleased 30-minute EPK.

Additionally, the Blu-ray features ‘New Adventures in Hi-Fi’ in stunning Hi-Res and 5.1 Surround Sound audio, plus five HD-restored music videos including ‘Bittersweet Me’, ‘Electrolite’ and ‘E-Bow the Letter.’ Housed in a 52-page hardcover book, the collection includes archival photographs—many of which have never been published—plus new liner notes from journalist Mark Blackwell and reflections from all four original band members, as well as from Patti Smith, Thom Yorke, and producer Scott Litt.

An Expanded Edition is also available as a 2-CD or digital collection, including the remastered album along with B-sides and rarities. The 2-CD offers an exclusive 24” x 24” poster and four collectible postcards, as well as a booklet featuring new liner notes and archival photos.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Additionally, the newly remastered album will be available as a 2-LP set, pressed on 180-gram vinyl, with lacquers cut by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio.

A limited-edition pressing on clear and black marbled vinyl is also available exclusively at R.E.M.’s official store (limited to 1,000 worldwide), along with special ‘New Adventures in Hi-Fi’ merchandise.

Available via digital platforms today, ahead of the album, is the advance single ‘Leave – Alternate Version’. Originally recorded for the ‘A Life Less Ordinary’ soundtrack, the single offers a haunting, sparse, siren-less version of ‘New Adventures’ album track ‘Leave’, for which Michael Stipe re-recorded the vocals.

Reflects Stipe, “I actually might prefer this version to the one that’s on the record… Well, I wouldn’t say I prefer it, it just tells a different story with the lyric.”

First released in September 1996, New Adventures in Hi-Fi endures as one of R.E.M.’s most acclaimed albums and stands as a favorite among band members and fans alike. The album was a global success, achieving platinum certification in the US and peaking at No.2 on the Billboard 200.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Elsewhere, the album went to No.1 in more than a dozen countries, including Australia, the UK, and Canada.

Credit: Craft Recordings

‘New Adventures in Hi-Fi’ 25th anniversary tracklists:

Deluxe Edition (2-CD/1-Blu-Ray):

Disc 1 – New Adventures in Hi-Fi (remastered audio)

How the West Was Won and Where It Got Us The Wake-Up Bomb New Test Leper Undertow E-Bow the Letter Leave Departure Bittersweet Me Be Mine Binky the Doormat Zither So Fast, So Numb Low Desert Electrolite

Disc 2 – B-sides and Rarities

Tricycle (Instrumental) Departure (Live Rome Soundcheck / Rome, Italy / 2/22/1995) Wall of Death Undertow (Live / Atlanta, GA / 11/18/1995) Wichita Lineman (Live / Houston, TX / 9/15/1995) New Test Leper (Live Acoustic / Seattle, WA / 4/19/1996) The Wake-Up Bomb (Live / Atlanta, GA / 10/4/1995) Binky the Doormat (Live / Atlanta, GA / 11/18/1995) King of Comedy (808 State Remix) Be Mine (Mike on Bus version) Love Is All Around Sponge Leave (Alternate Version)

Disc 3 (Blu-Ray)

R.E.M. Outdoor Projections – Saturday Sept 7, 1996 – 5 cities (64:56) New Adventures in Hi-Fi EPK – previously unreleased 30 min version (29:13) New Adventures in Hi-Fi 5.1 Audio New Adventures in Hi-Fi – Hi-Resolution Audio E-Bow the Letter (Music Video) Bittersweet Me (Music Video) Electrolite (Music Video) How the West Was Won and Where It Got Us (Music Video) New Test Leper (Music Video)

Expanded Edition (2-CD):

Disc 1 – New Adventures in Hi-Fi (remastered audio)

1. How the West Was Won and Where It Got Us

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

2. The Wake-Up Bomb

3. New Test Leper

4. Undertow

5. E-Bow the Letter

6. Leave

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

7. Departure

8. Bittersweet Me

9. Be Mine

10. Binky the Doormat

11. Zither

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

12. So Fast, So Numb

13. Low Desert

14. Electrolite

Disc 2 – B-Sides and Rarities

1. Tricycle (Instrumental)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

2. Departure (Live Rome Soundcheck / Rome, Italy / 2/22/1995)

3. Wall of Death

4. Undertow (Live / Atlanta, GA / 11/18/1995)

5. Wichita Lineman (Live / Houston, TX / 9/15/1995)

6. New Test Leper (Live Acoustic / Seattle, WA / 4/19/1996)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

7. The Wake-Up Bomb (Live / Atlanta, GA / 10/4/1995)

8. Binky the Doormat (Live / Atlanta, GA / 11/18/1995)

9. King of Comedy (808 State Remix)

10. Be Mine (Mike on Bus Version)

11. Love Is All Around

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

12. Sponge

13. Leave (Alternate Version)

New Adventures in Hi-Fi (Vinyl):

Side A

1. How the West Was Won and Where It Got Us

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

2. The Wake-Up Bomb

3. New Test Leper

Side B

1. Undertow

2. E-Bow the Letter

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

3. Leave

Side C

1. Departure

2. Bittersweet Me

3. Be Mine

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

4. Binky the Doormat

Side D

1. Zither

2. So Fast, So Numb

3. Low Desert

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

4. Electrolite