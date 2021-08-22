Listen: Steps unleash their version of ‘The Slightest Touch’

Steps have released their version of the Five Star classic ‘The Slightest Touch’, which features on their upcoming album ‘What The Future Holds Pt. 2‘.
The third track released from the album, which arrives on 10th September, ‘The Slightest Touch’ was originally a hit for Five Star and featured on the band’s ‘Silk & Steel’ album.
Speaking of their version, Steps added: “We are SUCH massive fans of Five Star, when we started brainstorming a possible cover idea to include on ‘What The Future Holds Pt 2’ this felt like the natural choice. They are absolute idols of ours and have always dreamed about giving one of their songs a euphoric Steps makeover. We are SO excited about the end result and hope fans love it as much as our part covers like ‘Chain Reaction’ and ‘Tragedy’.”
Upon hearing the cover, Five Star gave their seal of approval saying “We love this version! You guys nailed it!”.
‘The Slightest Touch’ follows the release of current single ‘Take Me For A Ride‘, which is in the Top 20 most played tracks in the UK right now. The band performed it for the first time recently at their Radio 2 Live headline performance at Manchester’s O2 Ritz. The show airs on the station on the weekend of September 11th and 12th.
Steps will be on the road in November for their ‘What The Future Holds Tour’. You can catch them at the following dates:
Nov 2 – Sheffield, Arena
Nov 3 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Nov 5 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
Nov 6 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
Nov 8 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
Nov 11 – Manchester, AO Arena
Nov 12 – Manchester, AO Arena
Nov 13 – Aberdeen, P&J Live
Nov 15 – Belfast, SSE Arena
Nov 18 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
Nov 19 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
Nov 22 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
Nov 23 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
Nov 25 – Brighton, Centre
Nov 26 – London, The O2
Nov 27 – London, The O2
Nov 29 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
Dec 1 – Bournemouth, International Centre
To buy tickets, please visit aegpresents.co.uk/steps