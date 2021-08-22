Listen: Steps unleash their version of ‘The Slightest Touch’

Steps have released their version of the Five Star classic ‘The Slightest Touch’, which features on their upcoming album ‘What The Future Holds Pt. 2‘.

The third track released from the album, which arrives on 10th September, ‘The Slightest Touch’ was originally a hit for Five Star and featured on the band’s ‘Silk & Steel’ album.

Speaking of their version, Steps added: “We are SUCH massive fans of Five Star, when we started brainstorming a possible cover idea to include on ‘What The Future Holds Pt 2’ this felt like the natural choice. They are absolute idols of ours and have always dreamed about giving one of their songs a euphoric Steps makeover. We are SO excited about the end result and hope fans love it as much as our part covers like ‘Chain Reaction’ and ‘Tragedy’.”

Upon hearing the cover, Five Star gave their seal of approval saying “We love this version! You guys nailed it!”.

‘The Slightest Touch’ follows the release of current single ‘Take Me For A Ride‘, which is in the Top 20 most played tracks in the UK right now. The band performed it for the first time recently at their Radio 2 Live headline performance at Manchester’s O2 Ritz. The show airs on the station on the weekend of September 11th and 12th.

Steps will be on the road in November for their ‘What The Future Holds Tour’. You can catch them at the following dates:

Nov 2 – Sheffield, Arena

Nov 3 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Nov 5 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Nov 6 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Nov 8 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Nov 11 – Manchester, AO Arena

Nov 12 – Manchester, AO Arena

Nov 13 – Aberdeen, P&J Live

Nov 15 – Belfast, SSE Arena

Nov 18 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Nov 19 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

Nov 22 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Nov 23 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Nov 25 – Brighton, Centre

Nov 26 – London, The O2

Nov 27 – London, The O2

Nov 29 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Dec 1 – Bournemouth, International Centre

To buy tickets, please visit aegpresents.co.uk/steps