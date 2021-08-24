Lady A to release new album ‘What a Song Can Do’ in October

Lady A will release their eighth studio album ‘What a Song Can Do’ via BMLG Records on 22nd October 2022.

Featuring the songs released as part of their ‘What a Song Can Do (Chapter One) EP, the album has 14 tracks and is produced by Dan Huff. The album is described as ‘a love letter to fans’ and ‘a reawakening’ for the band.

“We’ve rediscovered our purpose, and it’s to entertain and spread a positive message – I really truly believe that,” Charles Kelley said. “I want our legacy to be songs that make people feel good. But, I also think there’s more to our story that hasn’t been written yet.”

Lead single ‘Like a Lady’ is in the Top 15 in the US, providing the perfect platform to launch the full record in October.

Band member Dave Haywood steps to the mic for his first-ever lead vocal on the devoted ‘Working On This Love’ as he delivers a tender acoustic poem written solo for his wife, Kelli.

Fans can listen to the gentle acoustic sway behind ‘Where Would I Be’ now, which was released to digital platforms to mark the album announcement.

The track list for ‘What a Song Can Do’ is:

1. “Talk Of This Town” | Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds

2. “What A Song Can Do” | Charles Kelley, Sam Ellis, Ryan Hurd, Laura Veltz

3. “Like A Lady” | Hillary Scott, Dave Barnes, Michelle Buzz, Martin Johnson, Brandon Paddock

4. “Things He Handed Down” | Charles Kelley, Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett

5. “Fire” | Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Justin Ebach

6. “Chance Of Rain” | Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Topher Brown, Justin Ebach

7. “Worship What I Hate” | Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott, Natalie Hemby, Amy Wadge

8. “Where Would I Be” |David Garcia, Natalie Hemby, Jordan Terry Minton

9. “Friends Don’t Let Friends” (featuring Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker) | Charles Kelley, Julian Bunetta, Ashley Gorley, Thomas Rhett

10. “In Waves” | Charles Kelley, Joey Hendricks, Alysa Vanderheym, Michael Whitworth

11. “You Keep Thinking That”|Charles Kelley, Dave Cohen, Chris Gelbuda, Steven Lee Olsen

12. “Be That For You”| Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Corey Crowder

13. “Workin’ On This Love”| Dave Haywood

14. “Swore I Was Leaving” | Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Jordan Reynolds, Parker Welling