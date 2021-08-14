Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Prisoners of the Ghostland

Film

‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’ to have UK premiere at Arrow Video FrightFest

The film will be released in cinemas in September.

Published

Sion Sono’s (‘Love Exposure’) ‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’ will receive it’s UK premiere at Arrow Video FrightFest on 28th August 2021 ahead of its cinema and digital release on 17th September.

The film stars Nicolas Cage (‘Face/Off’), Sofia Boutella (‘The Mummy’), Nick Cassavetes (‘Face/Off’) and Bill Moseley (‘House of 1000 Corpses’). It also stars Tak Sakaguchi and Yuzuka Nakaya.

‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’ is a high-octane, post-apocalyptic tale of redemption and uprising that marks celebrated Japanese director Sion Sono’s first English-language film. 

In the treacherous frontier city of Samurai Town, a ruthless bank robber (Nicolas Cage) is sprung from jail by wealthy warlord The Governor (Bill Moseley), whose adopted granddaughter Bernice (Sofia Boutella) has gone missing. The Governor offers the prisoner his freedom in exchange for retrieving the runaway. Strapped into a leather suit that will self-destruct within five days, the bandit sets off on a journey to find the young woman— and his own path to redemption.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’ is the third theatrical release from Elysian Film Group, the newly established UK distribution company headed up by CEO Danny Perkins.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

The 8 Rarest Pets In Adopt Me On Roblox

Are you lucky enough to have one of these in your collection?

5 days ago
Erin Grand Erin Grand

EF Country

Premiere: watch Erin Grand’s video for ‘Better With Wine’

We have the world premiere of the Country singer's new video.

4 days ago
Midland Midland

EF Country

Interview: Midland discuss ‘The Last Resort’, their upcoming new album and their UK tour

The trio chatted to us about coming back to the UK.

5 days ago
Katie McGlynn Katie McGlynn

TV

Actress Katie McGlynn is the seventh celebrity confirmed for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

The former 'Coronation Street' star was revealed today.

4 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you