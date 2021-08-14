‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’ to have UK premiere at Arrow Video FrightFest

Sion Sono’s (‘Love Exposure’) ‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’ will receive it’s UK premiere at Arrow Video FrightFest on 28th August 2021 ahead of its cinema and digital release on 17th September.

The film stars Nicolas Cage (‘Face/Off’), Sofia Boutella (‘The Mummy’), Nick Cassavetes (‘Face/Off’) and Bill Moseley (‘House of 1000 Corpses’). It also stars Tak Sakaguchi and Yuzuka Nakaya.

‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’ is a high-octane, post-apocalyptic tale of redemption and uprising that marks celebrated Japanese director Sion Sono’s first English-language film.

In the treacherous frontier city of Samurai Town, a ruthless bank robber (Nicolas Cage) is sprung from jail by wealthy warlord The Governor (Bill Moseley), whose adopted granddaughter Bernice (Sofia Boutella) has gone missing. The Governor offers the prisoner his freedom in exchange for retrieving the runaway. Strapped into a leather suit that will self-destruct within five days, the bandit sets off on a journey to find the young woman— and his own path to redemption.

‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’ is the third theatrical release from Elysian Film Group, the newly established UK distribution company headed up by CEO Danny Perkins.