‘A Journal For Jordan’ – watch the teaser trailer for Denzel Washington’s new film

The teaser trailer has been released for ‘A Journal For Jordan’, the new film directed by Denzel Washington.

The film stars Michael B. Jordan, Chanté Adams and Jalon Christian. It features a screenplay from Virgil Williams.

‘A Journal For Jordan’ is based on the true story of Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Jordan), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son.Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams) revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child.

A sweeping account of a once-in-a-lifetime love, the film is a powerful reminder of the importance of family and the all-too-human cost of war.

‘A Journal For Jordan’ will arrive in cinemas on 21st January 2022.