Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran and more confirmed for Global Citizen

Global Citizen, the international advocacy organization, has revealed many of the artists who’ll perform at Global Citizen Live events in Lagos, Nigeria, as well as festivals in Paris, France and in New York City.

Presented by Citi and Cisco on 25th September, the event will span six continents and help rally citizens in demanding that governments, major corporations, and philanthropists work together to defend the planet and defeat poverty by focusing on the most urgent, interrelated threats hitting those in poverty the hardest – climate change, vaccine equity, and famine.

For tickets to the Paris and New York City festivals, fans and activists can support the campaign, earn tickets, and take action at GlobalCitizenLive.org.

These events, and more to be announced in August, are components of a once-in-a-generation, 24-hour worldwide event on 25th September 25. Broadcast and streaming partners include ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube, TIME, Twitter, and more.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Artists donating their time and talent – whether live or filmed in advance – include Adam Lambert, Alessia Cara, Andrea Bocelli, Angélique Kidjo, Billie Eilish, Black Eyed Peas, BTS, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, Cyndi Lauper, Davido, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, DJ Snake, Duran Duran, Ed Sheeran, Femi Kuti, Green Day, H.E.R., Hugh Jackman & Deborra-lee Furness, Jennifer Lopez, Jon Batiste, Keith Urban, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Lorde, The Lumineers, Made Kuti, Meek Mill, Metallica, Rag’n’Bone Man, Ricky Martin, Shawn Mendes, Tiwa Savage, The Weeknd, and Usher from locations in Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, New York City, Paris, London, Seoul, Los Angeles, Sydney and more to be announced.

Coinciding with the UN General Assembly (Sept) before the G20 Meeting (Oct) and COP26 Meeting (Nov), these events focus on interconnected issues: vaccine equity, climate change, and famine.

Katie Hill, SVP, Head of Music, Entertainment and Artist Relations, Global Citizen, said: “Over the last year and a half, we’ve seen music bring communities together and inspire action during one of the most challenging times of our generation. We’re excited to join these incredible artists to unite people across the globe on September 25th as we hold world leaders and business leaders accountable to rectify the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As we carefully resume Global Citizen’s live events, we couldn’t be more grateful to each of these artists for donating their time and performances to make an impact through this urgent campaign.”

Global Citizen Live will call on leaders to deliver by September: 1 billion trees planted and preserved to help prevent global temperatures from rising beyond 1.5ºC above pre-industrial levels by curbing emissions and supporting 1t.org; 1 billion vaccines to the poorest countries; meals for the 41 million people on the brink of famine.