Actress Nina Wadia OBE confirmed for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

Actress Nina Wadia OBE is the 11th celebrity contestant confirmed for the brand new series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘.

The news was revealed today (Thursday 12th August) on ITV’s ‘Lorraine’.

Nina said: “I’ve always danced like nobody’s watching, so if we blindfold the judges I could actually win Strictly 2021.”

Wadia is an actor well known for many roles including starring in the BBC Two sketch show ‘Goodness Gracious Me’, ‘Open All Hours’ spin-off ‘Still Open All Hours’, and for playing Zainab Masood in the BBC soap opera ‘EastEnders’, where she won ‘Best Onscreen Partnership’ and ‘Best Comedy’ at the British Soap Awards.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Wadia has performed in a variety of theatre productions including the Tony award winning ‘The Vagina Monologues’ and recently appeared in the live-action film remake of ‘Aladdin’.

She is also a regular presenter on BBC One’s ‘Sunday Morning Live’. A JDRF ambassador, she received an OBE in the 2021 New Year’s Honours List for her services to charity and entertainment.

Wadia joins a line-up that includes McFly’s Tom Fletcher, TV presenter AJ Odudu, comedian Robert Webb, chef John Whaite, children’s presenter Rhys Stephenson, “Dragon’s Den” star Sara Davies MBE, actress Katie McGlynn, chef Tilly Ramsay and actor Greg Wise.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ returns to BBC One this autumn.