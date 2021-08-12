Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

Actress Nina Wadia OBE confirmed for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

The actress is the 11th celeb announced.

Published

Nina Wadia
Credit: BBC

Actress Nina Wadia OBE is the 11th celebrity contestant confirmed for the brand new series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘.

The news was revealed today (Thursday 12th August) on ITV’s ‘Lorraine’.

Nina said: “I’ve always danced like nobody’s watching, so if we blindfold the judges I could actually win Strictly 2021.”

Wadia is an actor well known for many roles including starring in the BBC Two sketch show ‘Goodness Gracious Me’, ‘Open All Hours’ spin-off ‘Still Open All Hours’, and for playing Zainab Masood in the BBC soap opera ‘EastEnders’, where she won ‘Best Onscreen Partnership’ and ‘Best Comedy’ at the British Soap Awards.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Wadia has performed in a variety of theatre productions including the Tony award winning ‘The Vagina Monologues’ and recently appeared in the live-action film remake of ‘Aladdin’. 

She is also a regular presenter on BBC One’s ‘Sunday Morning Live’. A JDRF ambassador, she received an OBE in the 2021 New Year’s Honours List for her services to charity and entertainment.

Wadia joins a line-up that includes McFly’s Tom Fletcher, TV presenter AJ Odudu, comedian Robert Webbchef John Whaitechildren’s presenter Rhys Stephenson“Dragon’s Den” star Sara Davies MBEactress Katie McGlynn, chef Tilly Ramsay and actor Greg Wise.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ returns to BBC One this autumn.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Film

John Carpenter’s ‘The Thing’ arrives in stunning 4K for the first time this September

Experience John Carpenter's sci-fi classic in stunning 4K

7 days ago
Alfie Sheard Alfie Sheard

Music

Premiere: Alfie Sheard debuts lyric video for ‘Wish You Missed Me More’

We've got the exclusive premiere of the rising star's new lyric video.

7 days ago
Erin Grand Erin Grand

EF Country

Premiere: watch Erin Grand’s video for ‘Better With Wine’

We have the world premiere of the Country singer's new video.

2 days ago
Jordan Rowe Jordan Rowe

EF Country

Jordan Rowe – ‘Bad Case of The Good Ole Boy’ review

The rising star's debut album pays homage to Country tradition.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you