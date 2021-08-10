Watch: Walker Hayes celebrates fans dancing to ‘Fancy Like’ with new video

Walker Hayes has a huge hit on his hands with current single ‘Fancy Like’ and to celebrate all the fans that have been sharing their dances on TikTok, the singer-songwriter has released a fan video for the song.

‘Fancy Like’ has topped the Country charts in the US and it’s close to breaking the Top 10 on the all-genre Billboard 100. The song has gone viral on TikTok thanks to a dance routine Walker’s daughter Lela created, which has now had over 1.9 million likes and 24 million views.

As well as his success in the US, Walker is gaining traction in other parts of the world and has reached number 14 on Spotify’s Global Viral 50.

Walker explained the story behind the dance to Billboard: “This year was an odd one and I think like everybody, we all tried some new things just to kill some time. TikTok for me, honestly, it’s just a bonding mechanism for me and my daughter and we dove in heavy over COVID. She was into those dances and I was like, ‘I have nothing better to do than learn them with you.’



I love to dance. My wife and I met in high school, and I can’t lie when I say I was that guy on the dance floor – and she was always that girlfriend kind of looking at me like, ‘You’re crazy.’”



‘Fancy Like’ features on Walker’s current EP ‘Country Stuff’, which is his first collection of material since his debut album ‘boom.’