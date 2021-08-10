Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

Actress Katie McGlynn is the seventh celebrity confirmed for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

The former ‘Coronation Street’ star was revealed today.

Published

Katie McGlynn
Credit: BBC

Former ‘Coronation Street’ actress Katie McGlynn is the seventh celebrity contestant confirmed for the brand new series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘.

The news was revealed today (Tuesday 10th August) on BBC Breakfast on BBC One.

McGlynn said: “It’s been so hard keeping it a secret, but I can finally say that I’m getting ready to shake my shimmy and become part of the Strictly family! I’m really not a dancer, but I’m so excited to learn a new skill on this crazy journey and cannot wait to slip into some sequins along the way. Although I do get to have so much fun as an actress, a lot of my roles have involved quite serious and challenging storylines, so I’m fully ready to let my hair down and do something different, even if it is completely outside of my comfort zone. I can’t promise that I’ll be the best, but I’m going to give it 110% on the dance floor! As long as I don’t fall over I’ll be happy.”

McGlynn is best-known for her role as Sinead Tinker in ‘Coronation Street’, for which she was BAFTA nominated and won a National Television Award for Best Serial Drama Performance in 2020.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She was a regular in ‘Waterloo Road’, has appeared in BBC One dramas ‘The Syndicate’ and ‘Moving On’ and currently stars in ‘Hollyoaks’ as mysterious newcomer Becky Quentin.

McGlynn joins the previously announced celebs including McFly’s Tom Fletcher, TV presenter AJ Odudu, comedian Robert Webb, chef John Whaite, children’s presenter Rhys Stephenson and “Dragon’s Den” panellist Sara Davies MBE.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ will return to BBC One on Saturday and Sunday nights this autumn.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Film

John Carpenter’s ‘The Thing’ arrives in stunning 4K for the first time this September

Experience John Carpenter's sci-fi classic in stunning 4K

5 days ago
Alfie Sheard Alfie Sheard

Music

Premiere: Alfie Sheard debuts lyric video for ‘Wish You Missed Me More’

We've got the exclusive premiere of the rising star's new lyric video.

5 days ago
Jordan Rowe Jordan Rowe

EF Country

Jordan Rowe – ‘Bad Case of The Good Ole Boy’ review

The rising star's debut album pays homage to Country tradition.

4 days ago
Elisabeth Carpenter - The Vacancy Elisabeth Carpenter - The Vacancy

Arts

Elisabeth Carpenter – ‘The Vacancy’ review

A woman answers a job advert for a live-in assistant that turns her life upside down.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you