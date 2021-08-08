Connect with us

Scotty McCreery

EF Country

Scotty McCreery unveils ‘Same Truck’, the title track from his upcoming album

The song is available to stream and download now.

Published

Scotty McCreery has debuted the title track from his upcoming album ‘Same Truck’, released 17th September 2021 via Triple Tigers.

Co-written with Ashley Gorley, Zack Crowell and Taylor Phillips, ‘Same Truck’ is a jubilant anthem to all the things we have in common in spite of our differences.
 
“We’re all more alike than we are different,” McCreery shares. “I’ve witnessed that on almost a daily basis as I talk with people and watch them while traveling around the world to perform. This is my way of saying that we’re all on the same team here; let’s all work toward getting along again; let’s build each other up.”

McCreery is now offering pre-orders for ‘Same Truck’ at his online store on his website, ScottyMcCreery.com/sametruck. Fans can order both signed and unsigned CDs, along with a choice of a limited-edition variant cover. The online store also offers new Same Truck merchandise, including t-shirts, a sweatshirt, a hat, and socks.
 
‘Same Truck’ – the album – features 12 songs, 10 of which were co-written by McCreery.
 
In the midst of his ‘You Time Tour’, McCreery has been performing several songs from the new album in concert.

“You never know how new songs are going to go over in the live show, but our audiences sure seem to enjoy them from the reaction we’re receiving,” said the North Carolina native. 

He’s also been direct support on select tour dates with Old Dominion.    
 

