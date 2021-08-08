Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ashley Cooke and Jimmie Allen

EF Country

Ashley Cooke teams up with Jimmie Allen for ‘Good Goodbye’

The duet is available to stream and download now.

Published

Ashley Cooke has released new song ‘Good Goodbye’ featuring Jimmie Allen.

The song is produced by Jimmy Robbins and is Cooke’s last single before she releases her album. Cooke wrote ‘Good Goodbye’ with Blake Pendergrass, and the song touches on the complicated feelings of wanting to soak up the last moments of something that’s already over.

The new songs follows recent releases ‘Already Drank That Beer’ and ‘Under’, which have both seen great success on Sirius XM The Highway and major playlists.

Cooke is gearing up for her opening slot on Breland’s tour this September. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She is co-founder of The 615 House, which features rising artists such as Priscilla Block and Tigirlily, and has gained over 730,000 followers and 6.5 million likes.

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Film

John Carpenter’s ‘The Thing’ arrives in stunning 4K for the first time this September

Experience John Carpenter's sci-fi classic in stunning 4K

3 days ago
Elden RIng Elden RIng

Games & Tech

Our 15 Most Anticipated Games of 2022

So much to look forward to.

6 days ago
Alfie Sheard Alfie Sheard

Music

Premiere: Alfie Sheard debuts lyric video for ‘Wish You Missed Me More’

We've got the exclusive premiere of the rising star's new lyric video.

3 days ago
Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Adopt Me Have Now Confirmed Three Of The Pets From the Mythic Egg And More News

Plus new vehicles coming soon!

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you