Ashley Cooke teams up with Jimmie Allen for ‘Good Goodbye’

Ashley Cooke has released new song ‘Good Goodbye’ featuring Jimmie Allen.

The song is produced by Jimmy Robbins and is Cooke’s last single before she releases her album. Cooke wrote ‘Good Goodbye’ with Blake Pendergrass, and the song touches on the complicated feelings of wanting to soak up the last moments of something that’s already over.

The new songs follows recent releases ‘Already Drank That Beer’ and ‘Under’, which have both seen great success on Sirius XM The Highway and major playlists.

Cooke is gearing up for her opening slot on Breland’s tour this September.

She is co-founder of The 615 House, which features rising artists such as Priscilla Block and Tigirlily, and has gained over 730,000 followers and 6.5 million likes.