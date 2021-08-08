Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

‘Professor T’ episode 5 ‘Sophie Knows’ preview

Professor T befriends a vulnerable girl and is convinced she is the key witness to a murder.

Published

Professor T episode 5

Jasper (Ben Miller) helped the police solve the kidnapping of a child on this week’s ‘Professor T‘.

If you want to avoid spoilers for ‘Professor T’, stop reading this article now.

During the latest episode Jasper was pulled into the case of a missing child whose father may or may not have been physically abusing her.

As usual, Jasper kept his theories to himself but he worked out that the girl was adopted and that the live-in nanny wasn’t who she claimed to be. That led to the police discovering that nanny had been passing herself off as someone else to get close to the child she eventually kidnapped, who turned out to be her biological daughter.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Read our full recap of episode 4 ‘Mother Love’ now

The synopsis for episode 5, ‘Sophie Knows’, is:

Professor T befriends a vulnerable girl and is convinced she is the key witness to a murder. Dan and Lisa agree to go on a date, but when her boss confronts her about their inappropriate relationship, Lisa makes a bold decision.

‘Professor T’ continues at 9pm Sunday on ITV. Preview episode 5 with our gallery below:

Credit: Eagle Eye Drama / ITV

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Film

John Carpenter’s ‘The Thing’ arrives in stunning 4K for the first time this September

Experience John Carpenter's sci-fi classic in stunning 4K

3 days ago
Elden RIng Elden RIng

Games & Tech

Our 15 Most Anticipated Games of 2022

So much to look forward to.

6 days ago
Alfie Sheard Alfie Sheard

Music

Premiere: Alfie Sheard debuts lyric video for ‘Wish You Missed Me More’

We've got the exclusive premiere of the rising star's new lyric video.

3 days ago
Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Adopt Me Have Now Confirmed Three Of The Pets From the Mythic Egg And More News

Plus new vehicles coming soon!

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you