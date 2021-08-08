Connect with us

Cory Marks releases acoustic version of “Devil’s Grin’ on Amazon Music

The song is available exclusively on Amazon Music.

Cory Marks
Credit: Better Noise Music

Cory Marks has released an acoustic version of “Devil’s Grin” in partnership with Amazon Music.

Available exclusively on the streaming platform, the song arrives ahead of Marks’ upcoming ‘Nashville Nights’ EP which arrives on 20th August 2021.

‘Devil’s Grin’ originally appeared on Marks’ 2020 debut album ‘Who I Am’. Now Marks is celebrating the one year anniversary of the album’s release, with the Amazon Original.
 
Marks says of the track, “The song ‘Devil’s Grin’ is a story about that person you can’t seem to get enough of even though you know it just means trouble. I’m so grateful to the folks at Amazon Music who wanted to take this journey with me as I stripped down the song to highlight the lyrics which paint a temptation that I know everyone can relate to.” 
 
Marks recently released his ‘Nashville Mornings’ EP and dropped a music video for his anthem ‘Blame It On The Double (Country Mix) Featuring Tyler Connolly’.

Another, rock-heavy version of the song was released earlier this year, also featuring Connolly and guitarist Jason Hook. The music video for that version features footage from the upcoming horror film ‘The Retaliators’, in which Marks makes an onscreen cameo.

The song is also included on the soundtrack for the film, which is set to make its world premiere at Arrow Video FrightFest 2021 in London on August 30th.

For more information on the festival and tickets to the screening, visit: http://www.frightfest.co.uk/ 

