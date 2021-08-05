Connect with us

Tom Fletcher, AJ Odudu and Robert Webb announced for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2021

The celeb unveiling for the new series has begun.

Published

Tom Fletcher, AJ Odudu and Robert Webb
Credit: BBC

Strictly Come Dancing‘ is unveiling the line-up for its 2021 series thick and fast.

Last night the first three celebrities were revealed as McFly star Tom Fletcher, TV presenter AJ Odudu and comedian Robert Webb.

Tom Fletcher said: “I think the fact that I’m actually going to be dancing on Strictly this year has only just started to sink in while I’m writing this! I’m incredibly excited, of course, but also totally terrified! My kids were excited too until I started showing them my best dad-dancing in the kitchen. I’m not sure how far they’ll get me in the competition but I can’t wait to add some new moves to my embarrassing dad-dancing repertoire.”

AJ Odudu said: “I am beyond chuffed that I am going to be on this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ and I’m so glad I can finally tell my mum. Her face will be a picture, she’s going to be over the moon! I absolutely love the show and am fully committed to making the most of every second of the Strictly experience. Bring it on!”

Robert said: “I am ludicrously excited to be taking part in ‘Strictly’ this year. It’s a big, generous, joyful show and I can’t wait to get packed into a spandex onesie and fired from a glitter cannon directly at Claudia Winkleman. At least I think that’s what happens. My goal is to try and survive from week to week without causing serious injury to myself or innocent bystanders. I know it’s going to be a challenge. To do well in this competition is a test of character, although mainly it’s a test of dancing.”

More celebrities will be revealed over the coming days and the series is expected to return to BBC One this autumn.

