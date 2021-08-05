Connect with us

John Whaite to be part of first all-male partnership on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

The chef is the fourth celeb confirmed for this year’s series.

Published

John Whaite
Credit: BBC

‘The Great British Bake Off’ series 3 winner John Whaite is the fourth celebrity announced for this year’s series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘.

The chef, TV presenter and cookery author will also be part of the first all-male partnership on the show. Last year, ‘Strictly’ had its first same-sex partnership with Nicola Adams and Katya Jones.

John said: “I’m so grateful, excited, and nervous to be joining the Strictly 2021 family. I’ve been wearing sequins and jazzy attire since I was three years old and can’t wait to hurl myself, full throttle, around the most glamorous dance floor on earth. What’s more exciting for me, is that I’m going to be one half of the first all-male partnership, which is a great step forward in representation and inclusion. Whoever it is I’m paired with, I hope they are up for a challenge as I want our routines to include lots of spectacular lifts!”

Whaite joins a line-up that includes McFly star Tom Fletcher, TV presenter AJ Odudu and comedian Robert Webb.

The news was revealed today (Thursday 5th August) on Zoe Ball’s Breakfast show on BBC Radio 2, where Matt Lucas was filling in.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ will return to BBC One for its 19th series this autumn, once again bringing glitter, glamour and glorious dancing to Saturday and Sunday nights.

