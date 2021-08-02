Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Adopt Me Have Now Confirmed Three Of The Pets From the Mythic Egg And More News

Plus new vehicles coming soon!

Published

Although we’re still waiting for the Mythic Egg timer to begin this hasn’t stopped the team at Adopt Me from releasing information regarding what new pets we can expect when the egg goes live.

When the Mythic Egg was first announced, it was clear that there was going to be a phoenix but since then two other pets have been confirmed. Next in line was the Wyvern, think a much less cartoony style of dragon, which you can check out below.

Even more recently the third pet was confirmed via another Twitter post. The Kirin, a mythical hooved chimerical creature that appears in Chinese mythology, is said to appear with the imminent arrival or passing of a sage or illustrious ruler (thanks Wikipedia ) The Adopt Me Kirin is a very cute, colourful creature that is sure to make heads turn.

On top of these announcements, we have also learned that there will be a load of new vehicles hitting the island soon. There will be new cars to zoom around in but don’t panic, the old cars will still be available to purchase. Finally, for the first time, we will see the introduction of a boat so you can take a leisurely cruise around the island.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Jake Hoot Jake Hoot

EF Country

Interview: Jake Hoot opens up about winning ‘The Voice’, working with Kelly Clarkson and his new single ‘Night Left’

The season 17 champ chats to us about his upcoming plans.

6 days ago
Chase Wright Chase Wright

EF Country

Listen: Chase Wright releases new single ‘Lying With You’

The rising star releases a new track.

7 days ago
Total War Saga Troy Mythos Total War Saga Troy Mythos

Games & Tech

A Total War Saga: Troy Mythos Expansion Confirmed For September

Includes free content for all owners of the base game.

6 days ago
Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

Games & Tech

The Witcher: Nightmare of The Wolf Out Now On Netflix

Includes obligatory bath scene.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you