Danielle Bradbery fizzes with vitriol on new song ‘A Special Place’ co-written by Maren Morris

Danielle Bradbery’s always been a young woman who’s long on spunk and short on wasting time. With new song ‘A Special Place’ she begins the next phase of her career in some style. Employing her smoky, power vocals and definitive sparkle, Bradbery brings the Southern aphorism “telling someone to go to Hell in a way that makes them think they’re going to enjoy the trip…” to life with a performance that’s pure delight.

“You know the type of song that ignites something in you when it comes on?,” Bradbery asks, setting up her new single. ‘A Special Place’ is that one for me. It has the strong-willed attitude I’ve been looking for and makes you want to sing at the top of your lungs. We’ve all felt like ‘I don’t hate you, but I sure don’t wish you well’ about that certain someone… So channel your inner fire and let it out with me!”

Credit: Big Machine Records

With a stomping beat, the electric guitar blasts across a descending melody on the bridge as Bradbery oozes both vitriol and satisfaction in equal measure. It’s a joy seeing her embrace a more Countrified sound as well.

It’s the sort of post-classic Country song that can paint a picture, pierce a moment and deliver the kind of come-uppance that would make Loretta Lynn proud. Leave it to songwriters Shane McAnally, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Sasha Sloan to throw down with a gusto rarely seen – and producers Nathan Chapman and Derek Wells to capture that unrepentant joy with an equally robust track.