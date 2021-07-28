Steps announce new single ‘Take Me For A Ride’

Steps will release new single ‘Take Me For a Ride’ on Thursday 29th July 2021 it has been revealed.

The pop legends will premiere the track tomorrow morning on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 show before releasing it on all digital and streaming services. The news comes as the band is confirmed as one of the headliners for Radio 2 Live this August.

‘Take Me For A Ride’ sees the British five-piece reunite with Karl Twigg and Mark Topham who wrote some of their biggest hits including ‘One For Sorrow’, ‘Deeper Shade Of Blue’ and ‘Stomp’.

Speaking of the single, Steps said: “It’s much darker than what we have done in the past and the lyrics tell a real story about someone being gaslighted in a relationship, a topic that’s finally getting the attention it deserves. It’s one of several songs on the new ‘What The Future Holds Pt 2’ album that takes our Steps sound in exciting new directions. We can’t wait to hear what everyone thinks about the track and the album as a whole. We hope you love it as much as we do.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘Take Me For A Ride’ is the second single to be released from ‘What The Future Holds Pt. 2‘ but the first brand-new track. It follows the single mix of ‘Heartbreak In This City’ featuring Michelle Visage.

‘What The Future Holds Pt. 2’ will be released on September 10th 2021 and it will be available to buy in CD (both standard and deluxe versions), vinyl, cassette and on digital formats.

The five-piece will also be heading on their sure-to-be epic ‘What The Future Holds Tour’ in November, headlining 18 arena shows across the UK including two dates at London’s The O2 and will be joined by Sophie Ellis-Bextor as a special guest.