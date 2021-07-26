Connect with us

EF Country Podcast Episode 94: Dan + Shay announce new album ‘Good Things’

The chart-topping duo is back with their fourth studio album.

Published

Dan + Shay
Credit: Warner Music Nashville

Chart-topping duo Dan + Shay have announced that they will release their fourth studio album ‘Good Things’ on 13th August 2021.

On this week’s episode of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura discuss what they know about the record so far and look back at how the singles from the album – including ‘10,000 Hours’ with Justin Bieber – have performed. Will the duo stray even further into pop territory on this new collection?

Choose your platform below to listen and don’t forget to subscribe so you don’t miss any new episodes…

Apple Music

Listen to Episode 94 now

Podomatic

Spotify

In this article:,
