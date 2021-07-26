EF Country Podcast Episode 94: Dan + Shay announce new album ‘Good Things’

Chart-topping duo Dan + Shay have announced that they will release their fourth studio album ‘Good Things’ on 13th August 2021.

On this week’s episode of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura discuss what they know about the record so far and look back at how the singles from the album – including ‘10,000 Hours’ with Justin Bieber – have performed. Will the duo stray even further into pop territory on this new collection?

Choose your platform below to listen and don’t forget to subscribe so you don’t miss any new episodes…

Apple Music

Listen to Episode 94 now

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Podomatic

Spotify